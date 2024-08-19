Chapin Davis Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 246,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $214.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $614.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

