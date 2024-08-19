Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $1.65 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,161,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

