Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 209,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,407. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Berkshire Hathaway’s Latest Portfolio Moves: A Strategic Shuffle
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Affordable Stocks Under $10 Ready to Rebound Soon
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.