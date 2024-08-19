Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 209,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,407. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

