Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.16. 1,967,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $156.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

