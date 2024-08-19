Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000.
Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCIXU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.45.
Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
Featured Stories
