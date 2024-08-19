Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.81. Churchill Capital Corp VII shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 12,988 shares changing hands.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 18.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 3,253,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 501,710 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 513,241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 374,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 246.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 372,151 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.