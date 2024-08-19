Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $764.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $773.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $729.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.46.

Shares of Cintas are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

