Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.29. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.