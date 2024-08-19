Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.53. 3,135,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,829,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

