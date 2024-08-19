CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.04. CI&T shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 32,692 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.21 million, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 245.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

