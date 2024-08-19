Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.