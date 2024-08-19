City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 893,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $69,685.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $540,215.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $69,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $540,215.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in City by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 20.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in City by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in City by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

City stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,511. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. City has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $125.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that City will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

