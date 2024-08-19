Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,858,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $949,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,617 shares of company stock valued at $43,762,068. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

