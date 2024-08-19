Coinmetro Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $162,366.16 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $162,366.16 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.22 or 0.99955220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,588,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,588,420.7 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03615443 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $169,070.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinmetro Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

