Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $159.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Stories

