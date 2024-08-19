Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CON shares. Mizuho started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,809. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

