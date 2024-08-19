Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Covivio Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $51.90 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. Covivio has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $51.95.
About Covivio
