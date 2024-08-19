Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Insider Sells $100,659.91 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $100,659.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anand Buch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $36,328.00.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

