Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of CULP opened at $4.75 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 102,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,138 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

