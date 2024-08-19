Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 915,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CMI opened at $301.65 on Monday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
