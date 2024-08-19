Cwm LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $12,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,213,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $107.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,892 shares of company stock worth $177,134. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.