Cwm LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTS opened at $208.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.89. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.78 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.71 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTS. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

