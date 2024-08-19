Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 1,889 Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 106,659 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 108,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 135,243 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,249,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $48.58 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.