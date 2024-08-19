Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 182.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,570 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 43.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 622,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 210.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 349,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NR stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $678.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

