Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $332,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Ennis by 10.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ennis by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EBF opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

See Also

