Cwm LLC Buys 14,592 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1,240.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 958,793 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after buying an additional 538,908 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $893.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

