Cwm LLC Buys 5,929 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 953,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after buying an additional 202,504 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 212,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 127,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,309,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $602.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $61.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

