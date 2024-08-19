Cwm LLC Grows Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $42.55 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Omnicell’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

