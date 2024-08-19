Cwm LLC Has $79,000 Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 74,939 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 110.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 241,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 126,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 276.36%.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,364.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,740.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.