Cwm LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 915.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,802 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Core & Main by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after buying an additional 1,740,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $51.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

