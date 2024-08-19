Cwm LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 252.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth about $10,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IES by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth about $2,423,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,515 shares of company stock worth $25,009,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $170.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.69. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

