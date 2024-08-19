Cwm LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $2,825,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $196.80 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

