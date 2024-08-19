Cwm LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.02. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

