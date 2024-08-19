Cwm LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,349,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC opened at $40.21 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.63%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

