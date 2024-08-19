Cwm LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Itron alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ITRI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Itron from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,542 shares of company stock worth $166,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Up 0.4 %

ITRI opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.