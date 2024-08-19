Cwm LLC Has $93,000 Stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 399,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

DNOW stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

