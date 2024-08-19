Cwm LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 242.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $165.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

