Cwm LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Mobile Infrastructure worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $63,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $13.99.

In other Mobile Infrastructure news, CEO Manuel Chavez III purchased 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $29,895.34. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 16,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,463.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,113.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Manuel Chavez III purchased 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $29,895.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,258 shares of company stock valued at $154,014. 46.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

