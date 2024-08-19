Cwm LLC Invests $80,000 in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Trading Up 0.5 %

VYX opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR Voyix

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NCR Voyix news, EVP Eric Schoch bought 21,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,369.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

