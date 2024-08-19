Cwm LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 185.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Squarespace by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after buying an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $9,648,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,798,728.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,538 shares of company stock worth $15,638,308. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $45.33 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.60, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

