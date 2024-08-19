Cwm LLC Purchases 430 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.3 %

FIBK opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.