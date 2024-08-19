Cwm LLC Raises Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 181,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

