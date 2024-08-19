Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.26 million, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniti Group news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

