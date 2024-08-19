Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 375,082 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FELC opened at $31.07 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

