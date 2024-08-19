Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCEF. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $761.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

