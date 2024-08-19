Decred Market Capitalization Achieves $166.97 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $10.27 or 0.00017543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $166.97 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Decred alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00071881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007812 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,263,799 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.