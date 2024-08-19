DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of XRAY opened at $25.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

