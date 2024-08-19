Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,574.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,574.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,150 shares of company stock worth $165,541. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. The company has a market cap of $432.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

