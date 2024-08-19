DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $224.64 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.