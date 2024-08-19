DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $224.64 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.