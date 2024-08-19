DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.33. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 253,627 shares traded.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.0 %

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.